PAR releases guide to proposed constitutional amendments on 2023 ballots

Eight proposed amendments to the state constitution are on ballots coming up in October and November, and PAR has produced their usual guide to help voters with those decisions.

If you want to vote in those elections but you haven't registered yet, you have until September 23 to register online. For details on how to do that, click here. If you want to see what else is on your ballot, click here.

Every election year, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, known as PAR, produces a nonpartisan informational guide to the proposed amendments to help voters decide how they want to vote. The guide includes the full text of each proposed amendment, what the current situation is, what the amendment would change, and arguments for and against the amendment.

To read the complete, 21-page guide, scroll down. PAR also has drafted a one-page quick guide which you can read here.

Here is the full text of each proposed amendment:

Oct. 14 ballot

Amendment 1

“Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of funds, goods or services from a foreign government or a nongovernmental source to conduct elections and election functions and duties unless the use is authorized by the secretary of state through policies established in accordance with law?”

Amendment 2

”Do you support an amendment to provide that the freedom of worship in a church or other place of worship is a fundamental right that is worthy of the highest order of protection?”

Amendment 3

“Do you support an amendment to require that a minimum of twenty-five percent of any money designated as nonrecurring state revenue be applied toward the balance of the unfunded accrued liability of the state retirement systems?”

Amendment 4

“Do you support an amendment to deny a property tax exemption to a nonprofit corporation or association that owns residential property in such a state of disrepair that it endangers public health or safety?”

Nov. 18 ballot

Amendment 1

“Do you support an amendment to clarify that the timing of gubernatorial action on a bill and his return of a vetoed bill to the legislature is based upon the legislative session in which the bill passed and to authorize the legislature, if it is in session, to reconsider vetoed bills without convening a separate veto session?”

Amendment 2

“Do you support an amendment to remove provisions of the Constitution of Louisiana which created the following inactive special funds within the state treasury: Atchafalaya Basin Conservation Fund, Higher Education Louisiana Partnership Fund, Millennium Leverage Fund, Agricultural and Seafood Products Support Fund, First Use Tax Trust Fund, Louisiana Investment Fund for Enhancement and to provide for the transfer of any remaining monies in such funds to the state general fund?”

Amendment 3

“Do you support an amendment to authorize the local governing authority of a parish to provide an ad valorem tax exemption for qualified first responders?”

Amendment 4

“Do you support an amendment authorizing the legislature, after securing a two-thirds vote of each house, to use up to two hundred fifty million dollars from the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to alleviate a budget deficit subject to conditions set forth by law and allowing the legislature to modify such conditions for accessing the monies in the fund, subject to two-thirds vote?”