Election Day is Saturday: What's on your ballot?

If you didn't vote early, Election Day is this Saturday, October 14.

There are very full ballots across the state for this election.

If you want to check your registration and what is on your personal ballot, click here. You can also find the location where you vote there; some locations have changed recently. There are more details on how to vote on election day here.

Below are the candidates and propositions on the ballot in each parish. If a candidate was elected unopposed, it's not included. Otherwise, each candidate is listed in alphabetical order under the seat they're seeking, along with their registered party.

Everyone in Louisiana will be voting on state-wide elections and four proposed amendments to the state Constitution. To read our story about the amendments, click here.

Here's a list of the statewide races, followed by an alphabetical list of the candidates who qualified to run:

Governor

Benjamin Barnes, Independent

Patrick Henry "Dat" Barthel, Republican

Daniel M. "Danny" Cole, Democrat

Xavier Ellis, Republican

"Keitron" Gagnon, No Party

Sharon W. Hewitt, Republican

Jeffery Istre, Independent

"Xan" John, Republican

"Jeff" Landry, Republican

Hunter Lundy, Independent

Richard Nelson, Republican

John Schroder, Republican

Frank Scurlock, Independent

Stephen "Wags" Waguespack, Republican

Shawn D. Wilson, Democrat

Lieutenant Governor

Elbert Guillory, Republican

"Tami" Hotard, Republican

Willie Jones, Democrat

William "Billy" Nungesser, Republican

Bruce Payton, Independent

Gary Rispone, No Party

Secretary of State

"Gwen" Collins-Greenup, Democrat

"Mike" Francis, Republican

Amanda "Smith" Jennings, Other

Thomas J. Kennedy III, Republican

Nancy Landry, Republican

Arthur A. Morrell, Democrat

Clay Schexnayder, Republican

Brandon Trosclair, Republican

Attorney General

Lindsey Cheek, Democrat

"Marty" Maley, Republican

"Liz" Baker Murrill, Republican

John Stefanski, Republican

Perry Walker Terrebonne, Democrat

Treasurer

John Fleming, Republican

Dustin Granger, Democrat

Scott McKnight, Republican

Below are the ballots, by parish. What you actually vote on will depend on where you live; again, you can look at your personal ballot by searching here.

ACADIA PARISH

BESE District 7

Cathy S. Banks, Republican

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

State Senator 25th Senatorial District

Mark Abraham, Republican

Joshua "Josh" Lewis, Democrat

State Representative 42nd Representative District

Chance Henry, Republican

Douglas J. "Doug" LaCombe, Republican

Clerk of Court

Laura Trahan Faul, Republican

Blane Faulk, Republican

Police Juror District 1

Walter Andrus, Democrat

Wayne D. Wilridge, Democrat

Police Juror District 2

Jamie Amie, Republican

"Fern" Hebert, Republican

Jeffery "Reddog" Morgan, Republican

Police Juror District 3

Kirk Aaron Guidry, Republican

"Keith" Henry, Republican

Michael R. "Big Mike" Richard, Republican

Dylan James Romero, Republican

Police Juror District 4

A.J. "Fatty" Broussard, Republican

Gordon "G-Ray" Morgan, Republican

Police Juror District 5

"Tim" Benoit, Independent

Eric J. Boudreaux, Independent

Marietta Leonards, Republican

Beau Petitjean, Independent

Police Juror District 6

A. J. "Jay" Credeur, Republican

Paul "Ed" Guidry, Republican

Chuck Lejeune, Republican

Police Juror District 7

"Pat" Daigle, Republican

James "Boz" Higginbotham, Independent

Police Juror District 8

Paul "Joe" Bellon, Republican

Troy A. Lantz, Republican

PROPOSITIONS

City of Rayne Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the City of Rayne, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 5 mills on all the property subject to taxation within the City (an estimated $183,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing, maintaining and operating playgrounds and recreation centers for the City?

Second Ward Gravity Drainage District No. 2 Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Second Ward Gravity Drainage District No. 2 of Acadia Parish, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 9.03 mills on all of the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $115,606 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within and for the District, said millage to represent a .14 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 8.89 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on October 19, 2013?

CALCASIEU PARISH

BESE District 7

Cathy S. Banks, Republican

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

State Senator 25th Senatorial District

Mark Abraham, Republican

Joshua "Josh" Lewis, Democrat

State Representative 34th Representative District

Wilford Carter Sr., Democrat

Kevin D. Guidry, Democrat

Franklin D. Lewis Sr., Democrat

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. F

Sa'Trica Williams Bensaadat, Democrat

Bobby Holmes, Democrat

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

William J. "Bill" Cutrera, Republican

Brad Guillory, Republican

Mark Judson, Republican

Sheriff

Dustan Abshire, Republican

"Les" Blanchard, Republican

Elizabeth Gray Carrier, Democrat

"Stitch" Guillory, No Party

Bradley Moss, Independent

"Mike" Reid, Republican

Police Juror District 1

Reath Chauvin, Republican

Darby Quinn, Republican

Police Juror District 2

Shawntel Carter-Willis, Democrat

Emile LeVon Fontenot, Democrat

Michael "Mike" Smith, Democrat

Police Juror District 3

Eddie Earl Lewis Jr., Democrat

Shelly Mayo, Democrat

Police Juror District 4

Mack Dellafosse Jr., Democrat

Tony Guillory, Democrat

Police Juror District 8

Mary Kaye Eason, Republican

Emily Fenet-Parker, Republican

Scott Washington, Republican

Police Juror District 9

Anthony L. Bartie, Democrat

Felicia Frank, Democrat

PROPOSITIONS

City of Sulphur Proposition

(Revised Home Rule Charter)

Shall the revised and restated Home Rule Charter for the City of Sulphur, prepared and submitted by the duly constituted citizen Charter Commission according to Article VI, Section 5, of the Constitution of Louisiana and other applicable law, be adopted?

Iowa Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition

(Bond)

Shall Iowa Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Calcasieu, Louisiana (the "District"), incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $2,500,000 for a period not to exceed twenty (20) years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 7.0% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating fire protection facilities, machinery and equipment, including both real and personal property, and purchasing firefighting equipment to be used to provide fire protection of the property within the District, title to which shall be in the public, which said bonds shall be retired with, paid from and secured by an ad valorem tax on all taxable property within the limits of the District, sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, with the estimated millage rate to be 14.00 in the first year of issue?

EVANGELINE PARISH

BESE District 8

Preston Castille, Democrat

Dolores "DeeDee" Cormier-Zenon, Democrat

State Representative 38th Representative District

Rhonda Leger Butler

Todd McKellar, Republican

Clerk of Court

Jebadiah "Jebby" Cormier, Republican

Randall M. "Randy" Deshotel, No Party

Police Juror District 1

Freeman Celestine, Democrat

Keith Saucier, Independent

Police Juror District 2

Jamie Fontenot, Republican

Sidney Fontenot, Republican

Police Juror District 4

"Tim" Causey, Republican

Lelia Johnson Thrasher, Republican

Police Juror District 6

Brent Guillory, Republican

Eric B. Soileau, Democrat

Donald R. Vidrine, No Party

Police Juror District 7

Kevin "Cabon" Fontenot, Republican

Bryan Vidrine, Republican

Police Juror District 8

Darion "Brother" Arvie, No Party

Earl "Tenny" Doucet, Democrat

Angelica Thomas Williams, Democrat

Sherman "DeeDee" Wilson, Democrat

PROPOSITIONS

Duralde Gravity Drainage District No. 4 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Duralde Gravity Drainage District No. 4 of the Parish of Evangeline, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of eight and seventeen hundredths (8.17) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $74,972 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating drainage works within and for the District?

Mamou Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Mamou Fire Protection District No. 1 of Evangeline Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of eight and seven hundredths (8.07) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $268,525 reasonably expected at this time to be collected) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities and acquiring equipment therefor, including fire trucks and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?

Town of Mamou Proposition

(Ad Valorem Tax)

Shall the Town of Mamou, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to levy and collect a special tax of twelve and forty-five hundredths (12.45) mills on all property subject to taxation in said Town, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033 ($240,000 reasonably expected to be collected in the first year of the levy of the tax), for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating public facilities, works and/or improvements in the Town for the following purposes and in the percentages set forth: 4.35% for recreation facilities; and 95.65% for public streets, sidewalks and alleys including the acquisition of equipment therefor?

IBERIA PARISH

State Senator 21st Senatorial District

Robert Allain, Republican

Henry "Bo" LaGrange, Republican

Stephen Swiber, Republican

State Senator 22nd Senatorial District

Hugh Andre, Republican

Dexter T. Lathan, Independent

Blake Miguez, Republican

Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell, Democrat

Phanat "PX" Xanamane, Democrat

State Representative 48th Representative District

"Beau" Beaullieu, Republican

David Levy, Democrat

State Representative 49th Representative District

Sanders "Sandy" Derise, Republican

David Eaton, Republican

Jacob Landry, Republican

Coroner

Patrick "Shawn" Baque, Republican

Timothy Viator, No Party

Parish President

Ricky J. Gonsoulin, Republican

M. Larry Richard, No Party

Councilman District 9

Hubert Landry Jr., Republican

Scott Ransonet, Republican

Councilman District 10

Merv Boyance, Democrat

Eugene Olivier Sr., Democrat

Brock Pellerin, Republican

Councilman District 12

Courtney Broussard-Fitch, No Party

Lady "Fontenette" Brown, No Party

Councilman District 13

Caymen Crappell, Republican

"Chris" Feller, Republican

PROPOSITIONS

City of New Iberia Proposition

(Millage)

Shall the City of New Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "City"), levy a special tax of 6.83 mills (the "Tax") on all property subject to taxation in the City for a period of twenty (20) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2043 (an estimated $1,350,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of constructing, improving, and maintaining public roads and streets in the City?

Town of Delcambre Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the Town of Delcambre, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to levy a 1% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years from January 1, 2024, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the purposes of providing funds for public safety in the Town and for any other lawful purpose of the Town?

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH

BESE District 7

Cathy S. Banks, Republican

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

State Senator 25th Senatorial District

Mark Abraham, Republican

Joshua "Josh" Lewis, Democrat

Sheriff

Kyle Miers, Republican

"Chris" Myers, Republican

Ivy J. Woods, Independent

Police Juror District 2

Ann Bowman, Republican

Susette Mouton, Republican

Timothy Viator, No Party

Chad Woods, Republican

Police Juror District 9

Curt Guillory, Democrat

David J. LeJeune, Republican

Police Juror District 13

William "Bill" LaBouve, Independent

Chad Patrick Talbot, Independent

Dennis Vanicor, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Andrew Benoit, Democrat

Kenny Hebert, No Party

"Pam" Leblanc, No Party

PROPOSITIONS

Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 10.49 mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $54,000 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?

Fire Protection District No. 4 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 4 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 5 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $185,800 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing and improving fire protection facilities and acquiring fire trucks and other equipment in the District?

Grand Marais Gravity Drainage District Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Grand Marais Gravity Drainage District, Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a 6.70 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $173,800 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within and for the District?

Road District No. 10 of Wards One, Two and Three Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Road District No. 10 of Wards One, Two and Three of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana, except the City of Jennings and the Town of Lake Arthur (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 11.33 mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $933,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of improving and maintaining public roads within the District?

LAFAYETTE PARISH

BESE District 7

Cathy S. Banks, Republican

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

BESE District 8

Preston Castille, Democrat

Dolores "DeeDee" Cormier-Zenon, Democrat

State Senator 17th Senatorial District

Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, Republican

Peter Williams, Democrat

State Senator 22nd Senatorial District

Hugh Andre, Republican

Dexter T. Lathan, Independent

Blake Miguez, Republican

Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell, Democrat

Phanat "PX" Xanamane, Democrat

State Representative 31st Representative District

Jonathan Goudeau I, Republican

Troy Hebert, Republican

State Representative 39th Representative District

Julie Emerson, Republican

Mckinley James Jr., Democrat

State Representative 42nd Representative District

Chance Henry, Republican

Douglas J. "Doug" LaCombe, Republican

State Representative 43rd Representative District

"Josh" Carlson, Republican

Ludwig Gelobter, Democrat

State Representative 44th Representative District

Tehmi Chassion, Democrat

Patrick "Pat" Lewis, Democrat

Ravis K. Martinez, Democrat

State Representative 45th Representative District

Jupiter Leblanc, No Party

Paul "Scott" LeBleu, Democrat

Brach Myers, Republican

State Representative 48th Representative District

"Beau" Beaullieu, Republican

David Levy, Democrat

State Representative 49th Representative District

Sanders "Sandy" Derise, Republican

David Eaton, Republican

Jacob Landry, Republican

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. L

Cynthia Simon Spadoni, Republican

David Way, Republican

Assessor

Walter Campbell, Republican

Justin Centanni, Republican

City-Parish Mayor-President

Monique Blanco Boulet, Republican

"Josh" Guillory, Republican

Jan Swift,Republican

Parish Council Member District 2

Sidney Morales, Republican

Donald E. Richard, Republican

Parish Council Member District 3

Terry Hughes, Republican

Jeremy Monts, Republican

Kenneth "Ken" Stansbury, Republican

Parish Council Member District 5

Clyde Gabriel, Democrat

Abraham "AB" Rubin, Democrat

Kerry Jamal Williams, Independent

Member of School Board District 1

David LeJeune, Republican

Mary Morrison, Democrat

Member of School Board District 2

Chad Desormeaux, Republican

Stasia Herbert-McZeal, Democrat

Member of School Board District 3

Joshua Edmond, Democrat

Emilie Lewis Duhon, Democrat

Member of School Board District 4

Michelle Living, Democrat

Amy Trahan, Democrat

Member of School Board District 6

Roddy Bergeron, Republican

Sam Taulli Jr., Independent

Member of School Board District 7

Kate Bailey Labue, Republican

Grant Quinlan, Republican

Member of School Board District 8

Hannah Smith Mason, Republican

Holly Sanders, Republican

Member of School Board District 9

Linton Broussard Jr., Republican

Jeremy Hidalgo, Republican

Brandon Rodrigue, Republican

City Council Member District 1, City of Lafayette

Elroy Broussard, Democrat

Rickey Hardy, Independent

Kristopher J. Harrison, Independent

Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux, Republican

City Council Member District 2, City of Lafayette

Shelby Arabie, Republican

"Andy" Naquin, Republican

City Council Member District 4, City of Lafayette

Thomas Hooks, Republican

Julie LeBlanc, Republican

City Council Member District 5, City of Lafayette

Kenneth Boudreaux, Democrat

Nureaka Ross, Democrat

Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville

Shannon Bares, Republican

Ann Istre, Republican

PROPOSITIONS

City of Scott Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Hotel Occupancy)

Shall the City of Scott, State of Louisiana (the "City"), under the provisions of Section 338.213 of Title 47 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, (the "Act"), and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of not exceeding 5% (the "Tax"), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2024, upon the paid occupancy of hotel rooms (the term "hotel" having the meaning set forth in the Act) within the City (the Tax to be in addition to any other taxes thereon) ($225,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used to fund the construction, maintenance, and operation of a 4-H facility, a multipurpose community center, or a park or for purposes of economic development, recreation, and tourism within the City?

City of Scott Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Sales Tax)

Shall the City of Scott, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of 1% (the "Tax") (an estimated $3,250,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2024, in accordance with Louisiana law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining, and operating the City's sewerage system, including the construction of a new treatment plant and the acquisition of equipment therefor, and to help pay for improvements to infrastructure such as roads, drainage, and utility services?

ST. LANDRY PARISH

BESE District 7

Cathy S. Banks, Republican

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

BESE District 8

Preston Castille, Democrat

Dolores "DeeDee" Cormier-Zenon, Democrat

State Representative 28th Representative District

Daryl Deshotel, Republican

Ramondo "Ramram" Ramos, Democrat

State Representative 40th Representative District

Allen Guillory, Democrat

Dustin Miller, Democrat

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. C

Jarvis J. Claiborne, Democrat

Charles Cravins, Democrat

Scherri N. Guidry, Democrat

Clerk of Court

Jan Deville, Democrat

Charles Jagneaux, Democrat

Parish President

Jessie Bellard, Democrat

Richard Lewis III, Democrat

Council Member District 1

Jerry L. Red, Democrat

Jody White, Democrat

Council Member District 5

Roy D. Harrington, Democrat

Harold L. Taylor, Democrat

Council Member District 8

Vivian Olivier, Republican

Joey Richard, Democrat

Council Member District 9

Wayne Ardoin, Democrat

Michael "Mike" Fontenot, Republican

Council Member District 11

Cedric Joubert, Democrat

Timmy G. Lejeune, Democrat

Council Member District 13

Ernest J. Blanchard, Independent

James "Donnie" Fontenot, Republican

Leward J. Lafleur, Republican

Alderman District A, City of Opelousas

John Guilbeaux, Democrat

Victor Lewis, Democrat

Dontae Sonnier, Democrat

Vanessa Brown Sostand, Democrat

PROPOSITIONS

Gravity Drainage District No. 14 Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall St. Landry Gravity Drainage District No. 14 of St. Landry Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of five (5) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $66,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing, improving, and maintaining gravity drainage works within and for the District?

Parishwide Consolidated School District No. One Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Tax Renewal)

Shall parishwide Consolidated School District No. One of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to renew the levy of an eleven and seventy-eight one-hundredths (11.78) mills tax on all the property subject to ad valorem property taxation in said District (an estimated $8,169,215 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, said tax to be used to supplement other revenues for the payment of salaries for teachers and others employed by the St. Landry Parish School Board?

Parishwide Consolidated School District No. One Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Tax Renewal)

Shall parishwide Consolidated School District No. One of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to renew the levy of a four and thirty-seven one-hundredths (4.37) mills tax on all property subject to ad valorem property taxation in said District (an estimated $3,029,467 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, said tax to be used to operate, improve and maintain the public schools in said District?

ST. MARTIN PARISH

BESE District 8

Preston Castille, Democrat

Dolores "DeeDee" Cormier-Zenon, Democrat

State Senator 21st Senatorial District

Robert Allain, Republican

Henry "Bo" LaGrange, Republican

Stephen Swiber, Republican

State Senator 22nd Senatorial District

Hugh Andre, Republican

Dexter T. Lathan, Independent

Blake Miguez, Republican

Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell, Democrat

Phanat "PX" Xanamane, Democrat

State Representative 48th Representative District

"Beau" Beaullieu, Republican

David Levy, Democrat

State Representative 50th Representative District

Gloria R. Robertson, Democrat

Vincent St. Blanc III, Republican

Clerk of Court

Laura Blanchard, Republican

"Reggie" Clues, Republican

Sy E. Savoy, No Party

Parish President

"Pete" Delcambre, Republican

Kevin J. Kately, No Party

Dean LeBlanc, Republican

Council Member District 1

Byron Fuselier, Republican

Hoyt Louviere, Republican

Council Member District 2

Carla Doucet Jean Batiste, Democrat

Lurry James Sigue Jr., Democrat

Council Member District 3

Edward George, Democrat

Vonda Nelson LeBlanc, Democrat

LaTanghue "Tangie" Narcisse, Democrat

Glenn "Gap" Perrodin Sr., Republican

Council Member District 6

Corey P. Melancon, Republican

L. Mark Thibodeaux, Republican

Council Member District 7

Vincent Alexander, Democrat

Marvin R. Crockett, Democrat

Council Member District 8

"Ben" Clay, Republican

Blane Prejean, Republican

Council Member District 9

"Chris" Courville, Republican

Daniel Richard Jr., Independent

ST MARY PARISH

State Senator 21st Senatorial District

Robert Allain, Republican

Henry "Bo" LaGrange, Republican

Stephen Swiber, Republican

State Representative 50th Representative District

Gloria R. Robertson, Democrat

Vincent St. Blanc III, Republican

Sheriff

Gary Driskell, No Party

Jason Granger, No Party

Kenny P. Scelfo Sr., Independent

Cody J. Thibodaux, No Party

Parish President

Sam Jones, Democrat

Timothy "Tim" LeBlanc, Democrat

Council Member District 1

Herbert "H.B." Bell, Democrat

Craig A. Mathews, Democrat

Council Member District 3

Whitney Bourque, Democrat

Rodney Olander, Republican

Peter Soprano, Independent

Council Member District 4

Myron Bourque, No Party

Javon Charles, No Party

David W. Hill, Republican

Council Member District 5

Charles "Butchie" McKinley, Democrat

Leslie "Les" Rulf, Republican

Douglas Streety Jr., Republican

Council Member District 6

Shawn Canty, Republican

Patrick J. Hebert, Republican

Council Member District 7

James "Hammer" Bennett Jr., No Party

James "Jimmy" Davis Jr., Republican

Council Member District 8

Eriq Blanchard, No Party

Mark A. Duhon, No Party

Carlo Gagliano Jr., No Party

Council Member at Large District 10

Angelena Brocato, Democrat

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Hidalgo, Republican

Reginald D. Weary, Democrat

PROPOSITIONS

City of Morgan City Proposition

(Home Rule Charter Amendment)

Shall Section 2-01(a) of the Home Rule Charter for the City of Morgan City be amended to read as follows: (a) The legislative power of the city government shall be vested in a council consisting of five (5) members elected from single-member districts for four-year terms?

Hospital Service District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a 3.10 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033 (an estimated $647,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating the hospital facilities of the District?

VERMILION PARISH

BESE District 7

Cathy S. Banks, Republican

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

State Representative 31st Representative District

Jonathan Goudeau I, Republican

Troy Hebert, Republican

State Representative 49th Representative District

Sanders "Sandy" Derise, Republican

David Eaton, Republican

Jacob Landry, Republican

Sheriff

Lance Broussard, Republican

Eddie Langlinais, Republican

Preston Summers, Republican

Clerk of Court

Diane Meaux Broussard, No Party

Jude Savoie, Republican

Police Juror District 1

Dane Hebert, Republican

Brent Henry, Republican

Police Juror District 2

Shane Meaux, Republican

Jason Picard, No Party

Police Juror District 7

"Chris Clement" Hebert, Democrat

Roy Keith Meaux, Republican

Ravis Stelly Jr., No Party

Police Juror District 11

Scott R. Broussard, Republican

Gary Trahan, No Party

Police Juror District 13

Brian Hollier, Independent

Wayne Miller, No Party

PROPOSITIONS

Town of Delcambre Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the Town of Delcambre, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to levy a 1% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years from January 1, 2024, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the purposes of providing funds for public safety in the Town and for any other lawful purpose of the Town?

