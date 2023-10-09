Reminder: Saturday, October 14 is Election Day

Voters are being reminded that Saturday, Oct. 14, is Election Day for the Gubernatorial Primary Election.

In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:

● The last day of early voting was Oct. 7 from 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

● The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 10 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov] or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.

● The deadline for a registrar of voters [voterportal.sos.la.gov] to receive a voted absentee ballot is Oct. 13 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com [geauxvote.com] and logging into the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov].

● Voters can sign up for electronic notifications via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov [sos.la.gov].

For more information, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 800-883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.