Ed Orgeron praises Central Michigan offense

BATON ROUGE — LSU faces a high-powered Central Michigan offense on Saturday. The Chippewas average 484 yards per game.

In week one, CMU went toe to toe with Missouri, only lost by 10 points.

A major part of the Central Michigan offense is the run game, led by redshirt freshman running back Lew Nichols III.

Nichols leads the team in rushing with 36 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Right now, the Chippewas average 242 yards per game on the ground, which has caught the eye of Tigers’ head coach Ed Orgeron

“I think they run the ball very hard,” Orgeron said. “I think they make yards after contact. They hardly go down after initial contact from the games I've seen. I watched their first two games. Their offensive line is very good, and they have a great scheme. They're running plays that mostly everybody is running nowadays. They attack you. They play fast. The offensive line comes off the ball well and runs a great zone scheme. The running back runs the ball very low and hard.”

LSU (1-1) will play Central Michigan on Saturday, September 18. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel