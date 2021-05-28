Demonstrators march in Baton Rouge for Ronald Greene, calls for justice

Demonstrators gathered in Baton Rouge at the Capitol and then marched to the Governor's Mansion. They're calling for the troopers to be fired and arrested.

Two years after the deadly encounter outside Monroe, Ronald Greene's death has made headlines around the world. The Associated Press obtained body camera video that didn't match up to what green's mother Mona was told.

"We were just told that he got into a car accident and because of that he died from head injuries, the car hit a tree and the story that unfolded was everything but,” said Greene’s mother, Mona Harden Greene.

Thursday morning, Greene's family and attorney met with Governor Edwards to discuss his case. Greene's attorney isn't satisfied with how the state has responded.

"People are making excuses, they're passing the puck. They're being disingenuous and they continue to lie to this family and this community so we have no respect for Louisiana State police and the state of Louisiana has lost its credibility,” said Greene’s attorney, Lee Merritt.

The family is now relying on the community to help amplify their calls for action.

"They know, they've felt this before. Ronny hasn't been the first. It means a lot. It'll carry us through to the end,” said Greene.

Greene's mother thanked demonstrators for their support. She says she'll continue to advocate on her son's behalf as long as it takes.

