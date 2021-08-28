Cypremort Point residents prepare for Hurricane Ida

A mandatory evacuation order will go into effect tomorrow for areas South of the Intracoastal Waterway, which includes Burns Point and Cypremort Point.

Several boaters at Cypremort Point are docking their boats ahead of Hurricane Ida. Many boaters are hoping the storm will not be severe.

"I think probably a year ago we were in the same place at the same time if not exact minute but not far off."

For Ricky Eskind, it's a case of deja vu as he prepares for Hurricane Ida.

"It's just a precautionary measure so we figured we try to come today and try and beat the crowd. I'm sure tomorrow is going to be a busier day. It looks like they had a lot of activity today. We kind of decided to come at this time. It looks like we hit it right on,” said Eskind.

"When you get storms, you got to prepare, you got to get things out, tie everything down and hope for the best."

Lafayette resident Glenn Edwards comes to Cypremort Point often. Preparing for storms has become routine.

"It's what we do. We did it three times last year and here we go again,” said Edwards.

During Hurricane Laura, the water level here at Cypremort Point reached 8.1 feet. Many of those hoping it'll be minimal this time around.

“We don't wish it on anybody but naturally the further east that it goes, the better it is for us. Our biggest concern is not rainfall unlike some of the low-lying areas in town towards Lafayette but more of the title surge,” Eskind added.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall on Sunday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel