Third suspect arrested in shooting of student getting off bus

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a school bus shooting in March.

Damarion Roy, 19, was arrested on Friday, June 21, 2024, shortly before 6 pm, for the slaying of a Carencro High School student, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Roy was booked with second-degree murder.

Two other suspects were arrested back in March.

Jaylon Joiner, 18, was shot on Friday, March 1, 2024, on Bradford Drive. Jonier was getting off of the school bus.

