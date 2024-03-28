UPDATE: A second arrest; one man still sought in school bus shooting

Two men have now been arrested in the slaying of a Carencro High School student who was shot getting off the school bus. So far, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested Todd Arceneaux Jr., 20, and Malikai Doucet, 19, in connection with the March 1 shooting. Both men were booked with second-degree murder. Still wanted is Da'Marion Roy, 19.

They're all accused of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Jaylon Joiner, 18.

Joiner was shot on Bradford Drive; he was just getting off the school bus.

If you know Roy’s whereabouts, or have any other information, deputies are asking that you please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

