Carencro High student shot while exiting school bus

A shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the 200 block of Bradford Drive is being investigated by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).

According to Public Information Officer Valerie Ponseti, deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 3 pm. On arrival, deputies located a male with a gunshot wound.

Investigators have confirmed that the victim in this case, identified as Carencro High School student Jaylon Joiner, 18, died as a result of injuries sustained during the shooting. He was previously transported to a local medical facility with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was shot while exiting a school bus.

"It is believed that there are several suspects involved in this incident," said Ponseti, "and at least one person has been detained by deputies in regard to the investigation."

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it develops.