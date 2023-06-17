One dead another injured in Jeanerette shooting

One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in Jeanerette.

According to Assistant Chief Robertson of the Jeanerette Police Department, the shooting took place on Peach Street Friday, June 16, 2023 at approximately 4:07 p.m.

The first victim was declared dead and the second was air lifted to a New Orleans hospital. The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.

Police are reviewing footage of the shooting and continue to investigate.

We will provide additional details as they become available.

