Lafayette Police investigating overnight shooting on Sternberg Street

Lafayette Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two victim's injured.

Sgt. Robin Green of Lafayette Police said, officers responded to shooting in the 100 block of Sternberg Street Thursday night at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Two injured victims were located, one suffering from a gunshot wound and the second victim suffering from what seemed to be shrapnel, according to police.

Officers were told the victims were shot at by a vehicle driving by while standing outside of another vehicle.

The two victims are not cooperating with police according the investigators.

The victims received non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are continuing to work the case. Anyone with information can contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.