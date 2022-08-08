EPSO: multiple traffic stops led to narcotics arrests and citations

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory said multiple traffic stops led to narcotics arrests and citations during the first week of August.

EPSO conducted a traffic stop on August 1, 2022 in the Lanse Meg area. K-9 Diego gave a positive alert to possible narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted where narcotics were found.

Allen J Toucheck ,53, of Rose Pine, LA was charged with possession with the intent to distribute over 28 grams of methamphetamine.

In a second case, EPSO conducted a traffic stop where agents smelled the presence of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Alaya Denee Soileau, 47, of Opelousas, LA was cited and released for possession of marijuana.

On Friday, The driver of a truck was stopped for a violation. Agents asked for permission following an interview which was granted. EPSO agents located illegal narcotics during the search. Randal Jerome Graser, 47, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone.

That same day, agents conducted a traffic stop due to the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search was conducted and illegal narcotics were found in the vehicle. Jordan Blaine Wilks, 21, of Deridder, LA was cited and released for possession of marijuana.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s agents said all suspects are innocent until proven guilty and urge residents to call 337-363-2161 or visit www.evangelineparishsheriff.org to report a crime.

