Arrests made in weekend Broussard homicide

Investigators with the Broussard Police Department have made arrests in connection with the homicide that occurred on Saturday, January 13.

Broussard Police investigating early morning homicide

Kolin Looney 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, Davian Brown 20, and a juvenile were arrested and charged with accessory to second-degree murder. Looney and Brown were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and the juvenile was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.