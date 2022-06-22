Watch
Alleged shooter in Eunice double homicide investigation turns himself in

Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 17:06:23-04

The alleged shooter of a double homicide investigation has turned himself in to Eunice Police this morning.

Travis Godfrey, 25 of Eunice, was wanted by police for his alleged involvement in the shooting that took place last Thursday.

Godfrey was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on two counts of first degree murder and illegal carrying of a weapon.

He arrived with a lawyer and a statement in regards to his account of the shooting. The homicide remains under investigation.

Police said they expect to turn the case over to the District Attorney's office in the coming weeks.

