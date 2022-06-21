Arrest made in double homicide; alleged shooter still wanted

Eunice Police have arrested one person in their investigation of a double homicide but the alleged shooter is still wanted.

Lorraine M. Guillory, 36, of Eunice, was arrested June 17 and booked with obstruction of justice - evidence tampering. If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison, police say.

Gullory is accused in connection with the shooting that happened on June 16 on East Maple Avenue; two people, ages 17 and 18, died in the shooting. She's accused of removing a handgun from one of the victims after the shooting, police say.

Investigators still are looking for Travis Godfrey, 25, who is accused of being the shooter.

The vehicle Godfrey was in at the time of the shooting has been located and seized by Eunice Police.

Investigators are asking that anyone with any information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Travis Godfrey to call the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626 or 337-948-TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app. All callers will remain anonymous.

