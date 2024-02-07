WATCH: USS Kidd heading to Houma for repairs

- The USS Kidd - a World War II destroyer that first sailed in the Pacific in 1943 - is being upgraded and headed down the Mississippi River to Houma.
- It is the only surviving U.S. destroyer still in its World War II condition. State funds have provided $3.6 million for repairs.
- It will be gone for about a year while it is repaired. The ship has been in Baton Rogue for more than 40 years.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Feb 07, 2024
