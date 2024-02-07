WATCH: USS Kidd heading to Houma for repairs

Prev Next

Posted at 1:49 PM, Feb 07, 2024

The USS Kidd - a World War II destroyer that first sailed in the Pacific in 1943 - is being upgraded and headed down the Mississippi River to Houma.

It is the only surviving U.S. destroyer still in its World War II condition. State funds have provided $3.6 million for repairs.

It will be gone for about a year while it is repaired. The ship has been in Baton Rogue for more than 40 years.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.