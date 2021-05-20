Vermilion Parish death confirmed as storm related, 5 deaths in state

The Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday verified one additional death tied to this week's storms, bringing the state’s current death toll to 5.

They say the 46-year-old man died in Vermilion Parish after his vehicle crashed into floodwater. The coroner has confirmed this death is storm related.

That person is Cleveland Duhon, whose vehicle crashed into a coulee on Monday while passing through flood waters. The vehicle was found Tuesday morning but Duhon was not inside.

Police began the search on Tuesday, finally recovering his body from a culvert near where they had been searching for most of the week on Thursday morning.

Read more here

Below are details on the 5 deaths LDH has verified to date:

33-year-old male, East Baton Rouge Parish, found in a flooded vehicle

44-year-old male, West Baton Rouge Parish, vehicle crashed into a flooded canal

61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, found in submerged vehicle

76-year-old male, East Baton Rouge Parish, oxygen failure due to power outage

46-year-old male, Vermilion Parish, vehicle crashed into floodwater

In an effort to ensure the most accurate reporting of deaths that are attributable to the recent storms, the Louisiana Department of Health will only report a death after it has been confirmed as storm-related by the parish coroner.

Electrical hazards

Avoid electrical hazards both in your home and elsewhere:

Never touch a fallen power line. Call the power company to report fallen power lines.

Avoid contact with overhead power lines during cleanup and other activities.

Do not drive through standing water if downed power lines are in the water.

If a power line falls across your car while you are driving, stay inside the vehicle and continue to drive away from the line. If the engine stalls, do not turn off the ignition. Warn people not to touch the car or the line. Call or ask someone to call the local utility company and emergency services. Do not allow anyone other than emergency personnel to approach your vehicle.

If electrical circuits and electrical equipment have gotten wet or are in or near water, turn off the power at the main breaker or fuse on the service panel. Do not enter standing water to access the main power switch. Call an electrician to turn it off.

Never turn power on or off yourself or use an electric tool or appliance while standing in water. Do not turn the power back on until electrical equipment has been inspected by a qualified electrician. All electrical equipment and appliances must be completely dry before returning them to service. Have a certified electrician check these items if there is any question.

If you see frayed wiring or sparks when you restore power, or if there is an odor of something burning but no visible fire, you should immediately shut off the electrical system at the main circuit breaker.

Consult your utility company about using electrical equipment, including power generators. Do not connect generators to your home’s electrical circuits without the approved, automatic-interrupt devices. If a generator is on line when electrical service is restored, it can become a major fire hazard and it may endanger line workers helping to restore power in your area.

If you believe someone has had electric shock take the following steps:

Look first. Don’t touch. The person may still be in contact with the electrical source. Touching the person may pass the current through you.

Call or have someone else call 911 or emergency medical help.

Turn off the source of electricity if possible. If not, move the source away from you and the affected person using a non-conducting object made of cardboard, plastic or wood.

Once the person is free of the source of electricity, check the person’s breathing and pulse. If either has stopped or seems dangerously slow or shallow, begin CPR immediately.

If the person is faint or pale or shows other signs of shock, lay him or her down with the head slightly lower than the trunk of the body and the legs elevated.

Don’t touch burns, break blisters or remove burned clothing. Electrical shock may cause burns inside the body, so be sure the person is taken to a doctor.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel