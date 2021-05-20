Body of missing man in Maurice recovered

The Maurice Police Department says they have recovered a body while searching for a missing man last seen Monday.

Police Chief Nerren says that the body was discovered this morning, but he could not provide a positive ID of the person. Family spoke with KATC Thursday morning and confirmed that the body is Cleveland Duhon.

Police say they recovered the body some distance away from where searches were ongoing Tuesday.

The family of Cleveland Duhon were on scene to provide identification.

Searches have been ongoing since Tuesday following the discovery of Duhon's vehicle. Nerren says that vehicle drove off the roadway at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It was recovered but Nerren says that no one was found inside.

