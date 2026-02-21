US Fifth Circuit Court allows Louisiana's Ten Commandments law into effect

LOUISIANA — The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that challenges against Louisiana's 10 Commandments law are premature, allowing the law into effect immediately.

The Court vacated preliminary injunctions against the law, ruling against the ACLU. This ruling allows Louisiana public schools to immediately start posting displays of the Ten Commandments.

Gov. Jeff Landry first passed the law as part of his 'Dream Big' education package in 2024, putting it into effect in 2025. In June 2025, the Fifth Circuit ruled the law as unconstitutional. Just two months later, AG Murrill's office filed a motion defending the law's constitutionality. The Fifth Circuit heard oral arguments in the case just a month ago, now ruling the challenges against the law as premature.

“Don’t kill or steal shouldn’t be controversial. My office has issued clear guidance to our public schools on how to comply with the law, and we have created multiple examples of posters demonstrating how it can be applied constitutionally. Louisiana public schools should follow the law," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.