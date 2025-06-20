Fifth Circuit rules Louisiana Ten Commandments law unconstitutional

The Fifth Circuit has ruled that the Louisiana Ten Commandments law is unconstitutional.

Statement from Attorney General Murrill on Fifth Circuit Decision regarding Louisiana's Ten Commandments law:

"We strongly disagree with the Fifth Circuit’s affirmance of an injunction preventing five Louisiana parishes from implementing HB71. We will immediately seek relief from the full Fifth Circuit and, if necessary, the United States Supreme Court.” - AG Murrill

Click here for the judgment.

