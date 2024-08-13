UPDATE: USS Kidd getting closer to dry dock

It's drydock day for the USS Kidd, which is set for some repair and refurbishment at a Houma shipyard.

The Fletcher-class destroyer that usually lives next to its museum on the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, made its way to Houma this past spring.

Today, the USS Kidd Veterans Museum Facebook page is reporting that it's drydock day, with some live videos of what's happening.

Also, some folks from LA Carriers LLC, an Inland and Offshore Tug Boat Company in Larose sent us some photos of the USS Kidd being maneuvered at Thoma-Sea Marine Vessel Repair & Construction in Houma.

Two of the company's tugs, Offshore Tug John Boy and Inland Tug Trey Paul maneuvered the USS Kidd so it would be in position to be lifted, drydocked, for the planned work.

Here are the pictures; they were taken by Jason Alberes and Chris Cerullo:

Courtesy Jason Alberes and Chris Cerullo

Courtesy Jason Alberes and Chris Cerullo

Here are some FAQ answers about the project, including the move, from the destroyer's Facebook page.

FAQ 1 - She is traveling to ThomaSea shipyard in Houma, LA.

FAQ 2 - No, she's not leaving Baton Rouge permanently; this is just a visit for repairs. Baton Rouge remains home.

FAQ 3 - She is under tow and does not run under her own power as per the USN contract. No, we will not be restoring her engines. Yes, we know about other ships under power. They were acquired from different sources with different contracts.

FAQ 4 - Follow along on a marine tracker app and look for tug CROSBY INTEGRITY. Do not grab your boat and run for the Gulf or the canal. USCG and Sheriff's flotillas will be enforcing a security zone around her. Enjoy from the safety of the levee or from your home.

FAQ 5 - KIDD will be away from Baton Rouge until Spring 2025 due to the 40-foot difference in the seasonal rise and fall of the Mississippi River annually. Part of that time will be in dry dock at ThomaSea Shipyard, then pierside for continued work, then likely reopening for tours somewhere while waiting for high river levels in Baton Rouge so as to reenter her cradle.

FAQ 6 - We will be refurbishing the cradle while the river is down and the ship is away, using lessons learned about this unique docking system over the past 41 years that has served KIDD well. There are no plans to "demolish the cradle."

FAQ 7 - Discussion is still underway about potentially conducting drydock tours. Once a decision is reached, there will be an announcement.

FAQ 8 - Videos and livestreams appearing on our YouTube channel.

You can more information about the USS Kidd on this website.