LSP: Mother of juvenile escapee arrested for aiding in escape

NEW ORLEANS, La. — According to Louisiana State Police, detectives have determined that 32-year-old Kenione Rogers, 17-year-old Curtis Tassin’s mother, provided transportation to Tassin during his escape from the custody of officials.

Tassin escaped from the custody of officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice's Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville while being transferred to the City's Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in New Orleans on May 31, 2023.

Based on the preliminary investigation, on June 5, 2023, detectives from the LSP Criminal Investigation Division – New Orleans Field Office obtained an arrest warrant for Kenione Rogers through the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, officials report.

Rogers has been charged with the following: Principle to Simple Escape, Accessory after the fact to Simple Escape, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Rogers was arrested June 6, 2023, in New Orleans and booked into the Orleans Parish Prison.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation.

