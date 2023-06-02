UPDATE: Juvenile escapee captured in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police arrested a 17-year-old who escaped from state custody while being transported to the Juvenile Justice Center in New Orleans on Wednesday, May 31.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) Special Operations Division found Tassin in the 1700 block of Elizardi Boulevard in Algiers around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

Juvenile detainee escapes custody in New Orleans court transfer

The escapee is identified as Curtis Tassin. Tassin escaped from the custody of officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice's Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville while on his way to court in New Orleans.

Tassin is one of the five teenagers who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth last year. Before being arrested, he had allegedly stolen a truck from Jefferson Parish before crashing it in Opelousas.

Tassin was charged with simple escape and theft for taking state property from the Office of Juvenile Justice during the initial escape.