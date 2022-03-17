Report: Five juveniles escape from OJJ center in Bridge City

Five juveniles, two from Lafayette, are reported to have escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth overnight.

According to WBRZ, the juveniles are all serving time for violent offenses sources tell them.

They report that the juveniles range in age from 18 to 16.

Details on how they got out were not made available by the Office of Juvenile Justice.

