Juvenile escapes from custody of St. Martin facility on the way to court

A young man escaped from the custody of officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice's Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville while on his way to court in New Orleans.

The escapee, a 17-year-old from Orleans Parish, escaped early Wednesday, officials say.

OJJ notified law enforcement "immediately," but as of noon on Wednesday the teen was still at large.

The youth was entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database.

A Command Center has been established at OJJ’s Probation & Parole Regional Office in New Orleans. The Command Center will gather, track, and distribute information to assist in the apprehension of this youth.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or contact OJJ’s Command Center at 504-439-8544.

Due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, OJJ cannot release information pertaining to youth to the media. However, OJJ has released full information to law enforcement to aid in apprehension.

This is the second escape in as many weeks; earlier this month two prisoners escaped from the St. Martinville facility. They've since been captured. To read about that click here and here.