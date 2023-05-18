One of two juveniles caught after escaping St. Martin Parish facility

One of two teenagers who escaped from Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville has been caught. The facility is on Terrace Highway in St. Martinville.

On Wednesday, 17-year-old and 16-year-old boys, both from Calcasieu Parish, escaped from the facility around 12:40 p.m., according to the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ).

According to officials, the 17-year-old was apprehended, but would not say where he was found.

We asked what the juveniles had been accused of, and if they are considered dangerous, but OJJ said that "due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, OJJ cannot release information pertaining to youth to the media. OJJ has released full information to law enforcement to aid in their apprehension."

The teen is facing a charge of simple escape.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the other teen, call local law enforcement or the Command Center at 225.963.2753.

