Unified Command established for Seacor Power response, salvage and removal

The US Coast Guard and Seacor have established a unified command for the Seacor Power response in the Gulf of Mexico

On Monday, Coast Guard officials announced that the Unified Command, comprised of representatives from the Coast Guard and SEACOR Marine, engaged in-person for the salvage and wreck removal, including the safe removal of fuel and oil, for the SEACOR Power incident.

The command is comprised of Coast Guard Capt. Wade Russell and Joseph Ruiz, a general manger with SEACOR Marine.

The Coast Guard says the 234-foot lift vessel was carrying a max potential of 35,000 gallons of fuel, lube oil, hydraulic and waste oil. They say there are no reported impacts to wildlife. Responders will continue to assess as work progresses.

SEACOR Marine, the responsible party, activated its response plan, they say.

Underground oil lines are not compromised and are being monitored. Officials have set up an approximate one-mile safety zone around the scene to include a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporary flight restriction, and a marine safety information bulletin is being broadcast.

The NTSB and Coast Guard are investigating the incident.

Volunteers still continue to search for those missing. The latest on the search can be found here.

