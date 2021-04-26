Volunteer search effort continues along the coast

Dozens of volunteers from across the state gathered in Chauvin Monday morning to resume their search for any sign of the missing crew from the Seacor Power.

“I figured we take the boat and help them look,” said Michael Poiencot from Houma, who answered an appeal for help he saw on social media.

Monday’s search, nearly two weeks after the lift boat capsized, was by land, water, and air.

“We have the ability of using technology,” said Darwin Duet, who brought a drone from Morgan City. “I was a former boat captain so I would like some search and rescue to continue as long as possible if something happened to me, “said Duet.

Also on hand were dogs and handlers with Acadiana K9 services in Scott

“As long as they need us, we’re here,” said volunteer Michelle Rawls. “Just everybody say prayers for this team, all the organizations that have come out here and volunteered. And pray for the families so we can bring them justice and hope.”

Volunteers say they are still in need of volunteers, especially those with boats, planes, and drones to help in their efforts. The search effort is being led by the United Cajun Navy, and volunteers are headquartered at Harbor Light Marina in Chauvin.

