UPDATE: Cajun Navy collecting cards and notes for families

UPDATE: The United Cajun Navy tells us that they are collecting sympathy cards and letters to all the families of the men of the Seacor Power.

"Our volunteers will go through the letters and make sure they get directly to the loved ones," a spokesman tells us.

Here's where to send them:

United Cajun Navy

Family Letters/Cards

PO Box 993

Grand Isle LA 70583

The United Cajun Navy continues its search for the missing crew members of the Seacor Power today, and Louisiana has turned out to help.

More than 1,000 volunteers are working on boats, on ATVs and on foot to try to find any trace of the men who are still missing from the lift boat that capsized on April 13, a spokesman said.

A branch of the group, United Cajun Navy ATV Search and Rescue, is organizing ATV owners who can search the shores. A group is in Holly Beach now, combing the beach for any signs. Yesterday, they found some debris.

The ATV group came together during the search for Kori Monet Gauthier, the LSU student who was laid to rest yesterday. It has now been formally named and organized, and serves to honor her memory.

"Together, we ride in unity because, “We’re all the same color covered in mud," a post on the UCN Facebook page states.

Another group left Chauvin Harbor early this morning in boats, searching the waters.

And, some are still in the air, searching the gulf for any signs.

"AMAZING show of support in the search for the 7 remaining missing Seacor Crewmen," a post on the UCN page states. "ATV's, Sea Planes, helicopters, boats, air boats, drones, shrimp boats, bay boats, marsh buggies and more are all coming TOGETHER today to help find the missing crewmen. We even have volunteers searching along the Texas Coast."

If you'd like to help, you can find updates on the groups on their Facebook pages. Here's the United Cajun Navy page and here is the United Cajun Navy ATV Search and Rescue Group page.

To protect supporters from scammers, they've given us their approved donation methods:

Website: www.TheCajunNavy.org [thecajunnavy.org]

via Text: Text "Ucn2021' to 44-321

Venmo: @UnitedCajunNavy

PayPal: paypal.me/UnitedCajunNavy [paypal.me]

CashApp: $UnitedCajun

If you can't help search, and you can't help with donations for fuel, they are asking that you pray.