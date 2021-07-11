U.S. Coast Guard reports on Seacor salvage operation

The U.S. Coast Guard issued a reporter today on the salvage operation of the Seacor Power.

The Donjon-SMIT salvage team raised the bow section of the SEACOR Power to the surface of the water and transported it by barge on Saturday to the Modern American Recycling Services, Inc. facility in Houma, the USCG reports.

With the bow section removed, salvage work continued at the site, where crews conducted more acoustic surveys of the stern and accommodation sections. The updated surveys will be used to complete the rigging configuration to prepare the stern section for removal. Once the stern section is raised, the crews will continue the preparation and removal of the accommodations section, they say.

"Safety remains paramount. The unified commander is closely monitoring the weather and adjusting operations as needed to ensure the safety of salvage crews," a release states.

The Coast Guard safety zone extending one nautical mile around the site and the Federal Aviation Administration temporary flight restriction covering a five nautical mile radius around the wreckage site and 2,000-foot minimum altitude will remain in place until salvage operations are complete.

Additionally, a temporary flight restriction is in place around the M.A.R.S., Inc. facility. These restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of salvage crews working at the wreckage site and the M.A.R.S., Inc. facility as well as boaters who could place themselves in danger by transiting through an active work site where debris and other underwater obstructions such as anchor wires, mooring ropes and navigational buoys may be present.

The incident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Coast Guard.

A non-profit organized by family members posted photos about the operation yesterday. To read about that, click here.