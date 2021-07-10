Pieces of Seacor Power being lifted from Gulf nearly 3 months after capsize

Pieces of the capsized Seacor Power are now being lifted from the Gulf of Mexico south of Port Fourchon, nearly three months to the day after the disaster.

Gulfcoast Humanitarian Efforts, a non-profit chaired by Scott Daspit, the father of one of the men on board, shared photos of the process on its Facebook page Saturday.

"Pieces of the boat are being lifted out of the water and brought to a secure sight [sic] for inspection," the post reads. "The families need your prayers. Prayers for closure. Prayers for answers. Prayers for strength to get them through these trying days ahead."

The Seacor Power capsized on April 13 during severe weather eight miles off the coast of Port Fourchon. Six crew members were rescued, six died, and seven have never been found.

Family members continue to search for their loved ones as they work to get answers on the investigation.

