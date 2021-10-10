Trooper found dead where authorities searched for gunman wanted for crime spree

A Louisiana State Policeman was found dead in Ascension Parish Saturday evening, according to WBRZ.

WBRZ says public officials began sharing the state police badge covered with a black ribbon late Saturday, a symbol to honor and pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officer.

They say the trooper was found shot at the corner of Old Jefferson and Airline Highway Saturday around 6 p.m. where a massive law enforcement presence was noticed, according to authorities.

The trooper was found dead near where police searched for a suspect tied to shootings in multiple parishes, including a gunfight with a state trooper in East Baton Rouge early Saturday morning.

For more information, click here for WBRZ.

