Three juvenile escapees from Bridge City Center located, returned to custody

Three juveniles who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth last month have been located and returned to custody.

All three youth were located as of December 7. A 16-year-old was located in Jefferson Parish, a 14-year-old in St. Bernard Parish, and an 18-year-old in Livingston Parish. State Police assisted in searching for the juveniles, who escaped on November 21 from the facility in Bridge City between 2-3 a.m.

Along with State Police, local law enforcement agencies including the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, and St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in locating the juveniles.

