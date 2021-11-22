Authorities searching for juvenile escapees from Bridge City Center for Youth

Authorities are searching for three juveniles who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth on Sunday.

Louisiana State Police is assisting the Office of Juvenile Justice in locating the three juveniles who escaped on November 21 from the facility located in Bridge City between 2 and 3 am.

All three suspects are believed to be traveling on foot, according to LSP. They have been identified as 16-year-old Damarion Simmons, 14-year-old Devantae Payne, and 18-year-old Errol Gillet.

Officials say Damarion Simmons was currently incarcerated for numerous theft and sexual battery charges. Errol Gillet has numerous theft of motor vehicle and armed robbery charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of three can contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or crimestoppersgno.org; Louisiana State Police at 504-471-2775 or your local law enforcement agency.

