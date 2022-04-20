Slidell couple arrested in connection with burglary at Lt. Governor's home

A Slidell couple has been arrested in connection with the burglary and fire at the Plaquemine Parish home of Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

According to Plaquemine Sheriff Jerry Turlich, two people 43-year-old Robert Kelly and 43-year-old Angela Goodfellow of Slidell were arrested on charges of one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Simple Arson each.

The couple was apprehended in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Officials say on Thursday, April 14, Kelly and Goodfellow allegedly forcibly entered the residence of Lt. Governor Nungesser, located in the Point Celeste area of Plaquemines Parish, and removed various items while also setting a fire in the kitchen area of the location.

PPSO worked with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi and the Tuscaloosa Police Department in Alabama to apprehend Kelly and Goodfellow.

The couple will be extradited and transported to Plaquemines Parish to face the Simple Burglary and Simple Arson charges relative to the Nungesser case.

Additional charges may be pending against Kelly and Goodfellow, they say.

