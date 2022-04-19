Lt. Gov. Nungesser's Plaquemines Parish home burglarized

The Plaquemines Parish home of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was reportedly burglarized last week, according to Nungesser and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office.

Nungesser told NOLA.com that the criminals took sports and political memorabilia, rare coins, and silver during the break-in.

Several jerseys, including those of Drew Brees and former Major League Baseball player Pete Rose, were removed from their frames and taken from the residence.

"They went through everything," he said. "They went through every picture frame."

During the burglary, a small fire in the kitchen caused smoke and fire damage to the home. The sheriff's office believes the fire was unintentional.

Nungesser's home is located on 65 acres along the Mississippi River off of Louisiana Hwy 23.

He currently lives in the Covington area with his wife.

To read more on the break-in, visit NOLA.com.

