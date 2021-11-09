Secretary of State's Office testing system ahead of Nov 13 election

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office announced it will test its electronic election results system ahead of the upcoming November 13 election.

The test will take place on Tuesday, November 9 at 2:00 p.m. Ardoin says that during the test period, mock results will be displayed on the secretary of state’s website. These election results are only for testing purposes and do not reflect any actual results.

Early voting for the election ended on November 6, 2021. Numbers for early voting showed that the turnout was fairly low.

For information about what's on the ballot, click here.

Statewide, 139,939 votes were cast, which represents about 5 percent of the 3 million people registered to vote in Louisiana. See the numbers here

