Numbers show fairly low turnout for early voting

Early voting closed this weekend for the November 13 election, and turnout was fairly low.

For information about what's on the ballot, click here.

Statewide, 139,939 votes were cast, which represents about 5 percent of the 3 million people registered to vote in Louisiana.

Here are the numbers for Acadiana's parishes:

Early voting for the 11/13/21 election

In Acadia, 1,050 of the parish's 39,443 voters cast early ballots, about 3 percent.

In Calcasieu, 7,423 of the parish's 127,019 voters cast early ballots, about 6 percent

In Evangeline, 392 of the parish's 21,516 voters cast early ballots, about 2 percent

In Iberia, 2,242 of the parish's 46,854 voters cast early ballots, about 5 percent

In Jeff Davis, 972 of the parish's 20,855 voters cast early ballots, about 5 percent

In Lafayette, 6,504 of the parish's 159,519 voters cast early ballots, about 4 percent

In St. Landry, 1,792 of the parish's 58,875 voters cast early ballots, about 3 percent

In St. Martin, 1,554 of the parish's 37,125 voters cast early ballots, about 4 percent

In St. Mary, 1,128 of the parish's 32,380 voters cast early ballots, about 3 percent

In Vermilion, 1,176 of the parish's 37,797 voters cast early ballots, about 3 percent

To see all the early voting numbers, click here.

Louisiana residents can use the GeauxVote Mobile app to locate parish early voting locations, their Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot.

GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

