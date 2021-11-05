Early voting for November 13 Election to end on Saturday

Friday and Saturday are the final days to early vote for the November 13 Election.

Abby Breidenbach was LIVE on Friday morning at the Lafayette Registrar of Voter's Office with a look at what voters can expect.

Those still planning to cast their vote early can visit their local Registrar of Voters Office.

In Lafayette Parish, there are three early voting locations available to residents.

Registrar of Voters, 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313, Lafayette

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Center, 309 Cora St., Lafayette

East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville

For those wanting to find their nearest early voting location or to find out what they will be voting on, visit the Secretary of State's Website or the Geaux Vote app on your phone.

According to the Registrar of Voter's Office in Lafayette, around 3,500 people had early voted as of Wednesday, November 3.

Lafayette Parish Registrar, Charlene Meaux Menard, shared more information on what voters can expect when early voting.

Early voting for November 13 Election to end Saturday

Early voting will end on Saturday, November 6.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 9 by 4:30 p.m. Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in person at the parish Registrar of Voters office. Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”

The deadline to return a completed ballot is Friday, Nov. 12 by 4:30 pm.

Election Day is Saturday, November 13, 2021.

12 parishes will vote in local races and on propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Bossier, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lafourche, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Vernon, and Washington.

7 parishes will vote in local races and on Constitutional Amendments: Ascension, Avoyelles, Caddo, Catahoula, Iberia, Rapides, and Richland.

24 parishes will vote on local propositions and Constitutional Amendments: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Beauregard, Bienville, Claiborne, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.

21 parishes will only vote on Constitutional Amendments: Caldwell, Cameron, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Livingston, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Red River, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and Winn.

Louisiana residents can use the GeauxVote Mobile app to locate parish early voting locations, their Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot.

GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel