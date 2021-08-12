Saints: First priority is health of fans, players

The New Orleans Saints have released a statement after Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced the city will require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests to enter places like bars, restaurants, and the Superdome.

The rules allow for full capacity on game day, a release states.

"We must comply with those regulations to safely return to full capacity for the first time in more than a year and a half."

Fans will need to show their vaccination card or verified digital proof of vaccination (LA Wallet or other official government sanctioned app) or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within the prior 72 hours to attend games.

Masks will also be required at all times other than when eating or drinking.

"We understand some will be frustrated, as are we, that we find ourselves in this position. We, as a community, have overcome so much in our history and come back stronger every time. Together, we can defeat this virus and return to living, celebrating and winning in the way we always have. We need you in that number- both on game day and in defeating this virus," the release continues.

The Saints say they hope the restrictions will no longer be necessary as the season progresses and more people get vaccinated. To help with that effort, the Saints will be teaming up with Ocshner Health on a number of free vaccination events throughout our region and outside of the Superdome on game days.

The full statement is below:

We remain optimistic that, with our community's help and as vaccination rates increase, these restrictions will no longer be necessary as the season progresses. To assist in that effort, the Saints will be teaming up with Ochsner Health on a number of free vaccination events throughout our region and outside of the Caesars Superdome on game day. For detailed information on vaccination opportunities and education, Saints gameday policies and procedures, FAQ and other game information please visit www.neworleanssaints.com.

