Reports: New Orleans to require vaccination proof, negative COVID test for indoor activities

There are reports that the City of New Orleans is planning to require proof of COVID vaccination or recent negative tests before entering indoor venues.

According to Nola.com, the reported plans would require that people show proof of a vaccination or recent negative test in New Orleans before entering restaurants, bars and other venues, including the Caesars Superdome.

That report comes from multiple sources familiar with the city's plans.

The announcement from Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected as soon as Thursday afternoon, those sources tell Nola.com. They report that the announcement would make New Orleans one of the first cities in the U.S. to mandate vaccination proof.

It's not clear what types of proof of vaccination or test results would be required, or how the city plans to enforce the new rules. Masks, they say, are still expected to be required indoors, according to the sources.

Cantrell spokesperson Beau Tidwell declined to comment on the city's plans, but said the mayor plans to address the media this afternoon.

Read more from Nola.com here

