Regular legislative session starts today

The 2025 Regular Legislative Session of the Louisiana Legislature is set to begin today at noon. Final adjournment, unless an extension is needed, will be on June 12.

So far, more than 800 bills have been filed by the members of the state House and Senate. We've done a couple of stories about some of the bills being proposed; you can see those here, here and here.

If you want to read the bills, you can search by bill number, summary or author hereYou also can look at all the bills filed, by clicking on "search by instrument range."

As a bill makes its way through committees and the houses, you can keep track of amendments and other changes on the bill's webpage.

If you want to watch a committee meeting, you can do that online here. Just click on the meeting you want to see, and when you get to the agenda, click on the "watch the meeting" link.

If you miss the meeting, you can watch the archived meeting videos here.

If you want to see what your legislators have proposed, you can look at each legislator's individual page and click on "my legislation" to see a list. You can find your Representative here, and your Senator here. Both houses allow you to search members by name, district number or parish; there's also an option to find your representatives on each page.

The Louisiana Legislature also has a smartphone app (LA LEGE) that combines information from the House and Senate websites into an easy to use format users can access from anywhere.

As session proceeds, if you are having trouble figuring out some information on these pages, you can call the Public Update Legislative Service line (PULS); for more info on that, click here.