Proposed bills to ban foreign investor donations to candidates and election betting in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Louisiana Secretary of State, Nancy Landry announced a series of voter protection bills for the upcoming legislative sessions. The bills are aimed at strengthening voter protection and increase election integrity in Louisiana.

"This package of bills will help to give voters confidence that when they vote their vote is going to be counted and our election is safe, secure and accurate," Landry said.

Landry said while Louisiana ranks number two in the country for election integrity, she won't be satisfied until Louisiana is number one.

The package of bills include a constitutional amendment to ban foreign funding of candidates amid concerns foreign investors are funneling money to the U.S to influence elections.

“That is because we have seen that foreign investors have started funneling money into 501C for nonprofits and funneling that into PACs and Super PACs and trying to influence elections into the country and we think that’s really bad policy,” Landry said.

The bills also call for a ban on election betting. Landry referred to election betting as “bad public policy” and called for changes to ensure integrity of the election process.

Seven bills are currently being proposed including the following:

SB 109 (Constitutional Amendment) by Senator Alan Seabaugh to ban foreign funding of candidates or ballot measures

• SB 90 by Senator Rick Edmonds to ban wagering on elections

• HB 206 by Representative Michael Melerine to require legislative approval of consent decrees signed by the Secretary of State on certain election matters

• HB 351 by Representative Mike Johnson to assess court costs and attorney’s fees for knowingly attesting to false information in a Notice of Candidacy

• HB 590 by Representative Annie Spell to statutorily enforce a ban on private funding in election administration and foreign funding of candidates or ballot measures

• HB 223 by Representative Jessica Domangue to increase election commissioner pay

• An SCR by Senator Rick Edmonds to call for a procedural election audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor every four years



The bills will be a part of the 2025 legislative session scheduled for April 14th.

Meanwhile, residents are reminded that the deadline to register online to vote in the May 3rd election is Saturday, April 12. The polls will open from 7am to 8pm on Election Day.