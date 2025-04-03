Potential local impact if DOE is eliminated

President Donald Trump's latest executive order calls for the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education (DOE), a move that could have significant repercussions for public schools across the nation. As of Thursday, the Trump administration is also threatening to withhold federal funding from K-12 schools unless they certify that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices have been eliminated. Schools have been given just 10 days to comply.

Federal funding, which constitutes a small but vital portion of public school budgets—about 14% in many states—supports programs for low-income, disabled, and at-risk students, according to AP News. As the DOE moves to enforce this order, questions have arisen about its potential impact on local education.

Although the executive order calls for drastic changes within the DOE, full elimination would require congressional approval. Local education leaders, including Louisiana's Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, are watching the situation closely. Brumley, who supports a more state-driven approach to education, believes that dismantling the DOE could allow states like Louisiana to have more control over educational policies.

"We're trying to go back to the basics—teaching kids to read and do math," Brumley said in an interview. "A complete dismantling of the DOE would allow Louisiana to make decisions that best suit our students."

While Brumley advocates for state autonomy, others are concerned about the financial implications. According to recent figures, federal funds make up a significant portion of local school budgets in Acadiana. For instance, Iberia Parish received $52.1 million in federal funding in 2024, while Lafayette Parish received $101 million, and St. Landry Parish received $79 million.

Brumley, however, expressed a desire for the funding to flow directly to states, allowing local leaders to allocate taxpayer dollars in a way that best supports their schools. “We haven’t heard discussions yet on how funding may flow, but our request is simple—let the money go directly to the state so Louisiana leaders can make the best decisions for our schools,” he said.

The DOE has assured states that it will continue to uphold essential programs, such as Pell Grants, student loans, funding for students with special needs, and competitive grantmaking, despite the ongoing changes.

Louisiana Democratic Congressman Cleo Fields, a staunch supporter of public education, expressed concerns about the broader implications of Trump’s executive order, particularly in states that already face challenges in K-12 education. "Eliminating these programs doesn't bring us closer to improving education—it takes us backwards," Fields said. "We need the DOE to track school progress and ensure that issues are detected and addressed. Without that oversight, it could harm our students."

Fields hopes Congress will push back against the administration’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a strong federal presence in education.

As discussions continue in Washington, the future of federal education funding and its impact on local schools remains uncertain. For now, educators and lawmakers are bracing for potential changes that could reshape the landscape of public education in the United States.