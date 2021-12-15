Pilot killed in helicopter crash near Bonnet Carré Spillway identified

The pilot killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday on I-10 on the Bonnet Carré Spillway has been identified.

The St. Charles Parish Coroner says Joshua Hawley, Jr. from Livingston Parish was identified through efforts from his family, Nola.com reports. According to WBRZ, Hawley was a former East Baton Rouge EMS employee who served in the department for four years.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing by the NTSB. The helicopter was heading from Gonzales to New Orleans. En route, it clipped an Entergy transmission line and fell onto the eastbound side of the highway.

There were no casualties on the highway, State Police said.

The spillway was initially set to close Wednesday morning for Entergy to complete power line repairs. LADOTD now says the repairs will be made at a later date.

