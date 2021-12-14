Helicopter crashes on I-10 at Bonne Carré Spillway bridge

State Police say they are responding to a helicopter crash on I-10 at the Bonne Care Spillway Bridge.

Troopers says that I-10 eastbound at US Hwy 51 is currently closed. I-10 eastbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 51 southbound.

I-55 southbound is also currently closed and southbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 51.

No other details about the crash were provided.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel