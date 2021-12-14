Watch
Helicopter crashes on I-10 at Bonne Carré Spillway bridge

Louisiana State Police
Scene of helicopter crash near Bonne Carre Spillway on I-10
Posted at 1:19 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 14:19:42-05

State Police say they are responding to a helicopter crash on I-10 at the Bonne Care Spillway Bridge.

Troopers says that I-10 eastbound at US Hwy 51 is currently closed. I-10 eastbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 51 southbound.

I-55 southbound is also currently closed and southbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 51.

No other details about the crash were provided.

