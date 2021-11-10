NOLA: Mardi Gras 2022 is happening, almost certainly

Mardi Gras 2022 will almost certainly take place in New Orleans, barring a "completely catastrophic change" in the city's COVID-19 numbers, officials said Tuesday.

According to our media partners at Nola.com, the New Orleans Health Department is continuing to study the results of the more than 1,000 surveys distributed during the Krewe of Boo parade at the end of October. Officials say COVID-19 infection numbers "seem promising."

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said last month that plans were underway to hold a full Carnival celebration, indicating that she'd use the Krewe of Boo parade as one of many benchmarks.

Though Carnival plans seem to be on track, officials recommend visitors receive their COVID-19 vaccination first.

Proof of vaccination or negative test will be required through at least the spring for things like drinking or dining out.

READ MORE from Nola.com here.

