NOLA Mardi Gras will roll depending on COVID numbers; routes may change

The City of New Orleans is moving forward with plans for Mardi Gras 2022, according to The Advocate.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is recognizing the shortage of manpower and stated that she is considering requiring parades to start on Napoleon Avenue.

