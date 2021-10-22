NOLA Mardi Gras will roll depending on COVID numbers; routes may change

The City of New Orleans is moving forward with plans for Mardi Gras 2022, according to The Advocate.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is recognizing the shortage of manpower and stated that she is considering requiring parades to start on Napoleon Avenue.

Click here to read more from The Advocate.

We are on track for the return of Mardi Gras in 2022!!



Unless we see a dramatic turn for the worse in our COVID numbers, Mardi Gras will roll once again! 💜💚💛🎉



🧵1/3 — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) October 22, 2021

------------------------------------------------------------

