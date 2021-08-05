Morgann Leleux Romero competes in Women's Pole Vault final at Tokyo Olympics

New Iberia native Morgann Leleux Romero is hoping to bring home an Olympic medal during Thursday’s Pole Vault Final.

Leleux Romero is one of two Americans competing in the final round of the women’s competition at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

The finals began at 5:00 am Central Standard Time (7:00 pm in Japan) on Thursday, August 5.

Results are updated in real-time on the Olympics website.

On Monday, Leleux qualified for a spot in the finals after clearing a height of 4.55 meters (14 feet, 11 inches) on her third attempt.

U.S. Teammate Katie Nageotte also qualified for the finals on Monday after clearing the 4.55 meter height on her first attempt.

The two will jump on Thursday in positions 11 and 12 out of a group of 15 women.

Leleux said in an Instagram post on Monday following qualifying that she does have a partial tear in her Achilles. She said the injury was not bad enough to fully tear and that it was not stopping her from realizing her Olympic dream.

“I feel very confident and soo dang grateful,” she said. “All this love and support is so humbling. I feel so loved and ready to make everyone proud come Thursday. Going to leave my heart on that field and just fly.”

Leleux’s personal best and seasonal best is 4.70 meters.

Another Acadiana native, Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, took home the gold medal for Sweden during the Men’s Pole Vault final on Tuesday.

Duplantis cleared each height on his first attempt, only passing on two heights.

His final height clearance of 6.02 meters, a centimeter short of the Olympic Record, was enough to give him the gold after Christopher Nilsen of the United States failed to clear the height in all three of his attempts.

Read more on Mondo’s gold medal win, here.

