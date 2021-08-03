Duplantis goes for gold in Men's Pole Vault at Tokyo Olympics

Former LSU star and Lafayette native Mondo Duplantis is going for gold Tuesday morning in the Men's Pole Vaulting Final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Duplantis, who is the world-record holder for both indoor and outdoor pole vaulting, is competing for his mother's home country of Sweden.

Tuesday's finals began at 5:20 am Central Standard Time.

Family and friends gathered in Lafayette to cheer on Duplantis as the competition got underway.

Duplantis cleared his first height of 5.55 meters and passed on his second height of 5.70 meters. After clearing a height of 5.80 meters, Duplantis passed on his fourth jump of 5.87.

He currently sits in first place after clearing a height of 5.92 meters.

